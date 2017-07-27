One vehicle stolen, several more thefts from vehicles reported to JPD

One vehicle has been reported stolen, and another string of car burglaries have hit the city of Jacksonville overnight.

According to Jacksonville Police Lieutenant Sean Walker, Jacksonville Police received a report of a stolen Jeep Cherokee from the 700 block of West Railroad overnight.

Along with the reportedly stolen vehicle, there was another series of burglaries from vehicles were reported to local authorities.

This time, it appears that there were different incidents of multiple thefts from vehicles in three different parts of town. Jacksonville Police received three reports of either thefts from a vehicle or criminal trespassing to a vehicle from the 700 and 800 block of West Railroad Street.

There were also five other reports of burglaries or trespassing to vehicles reported on the west side of town, with two reported on Westwinds Drive, two more on Catalina Court, and a fifth on Appomatox Avenue.

Walker says the pattern of these incidents are that they have been occurring to vehicles that are left unlocked, while locked vehicles in the same area have been left untouched.

All of the incidents appear to have taken place overnight.