Another suspect from November heroin bust sentenced yesterday

Another suspect from last month’s heroin bust was sentenced in Morgan County court yesterday.

Twenty-six year old Johnathan Hardin was arrested on November 21st after officers with the Jacksonville Police Department Special Response Team executed a search warrant on a residence in the 700 block of Serenity Lane. That search warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of heroin from that residence.

Hardin was scheduled for an arraignment in court yesterday. Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll breaks down what happened during Hardin’s appearance yesterday.

“He was set for a status. He ended up pleading guilty, he was sentenced to 42 days in the Morgan County jail, placed on adult probation for two years, ordered to pay a variety of mandatory fines, fees and costs. All of the standard conditions of probation were in effect, along with an extra stipulation that he is to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and successfully complete any counseling that is recommended by that evaluation,” Noll explains.

Along with Hardin, five other individuals were arrested during the November 21st incident. While some of those individuals have already been sentenced, others await court dates in the near future.