Apex Denies Submitting FAA Obstruction Application

Apex Clean Energy, the Charlottesville, Virginia-based utility wind power developer who oversees the Lincoln Land Wind Project, has denied they submitted an obstruction application to the FAA. The application was for a wind turbine of 791 feet, placing it outside of the Morgan County wind ordinance’s allowable height of 600 feet. The application was submitted on January 27th. The case can be seen here.

Morgan County Board Chairman Bradley Zeller said during a phone call that no permits from anyone had come before the board to place a wind turbine in the county.

Helen Humphreys of Apex Clean Energy denied that the turbine south of Alexander was from their offices.

WLDS News has submitted a FOIA request for the wind turbine proposal to the FAA to obtain the name of the entity who submitted the application.