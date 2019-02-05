Apex Energy Donates to Routt High School in Name of Supporters

Apex Clean Energy’s Lincoln Land Wind has begun its contribution to the community. Yesterday, in a ceremony at Routt Catholic High School, Helen Humphreys, the public affairs manager for the Lincoln Land Wind Project awarded 10,000 dollars to Routt in the names of Donald and Gene Ann Johnson to help fund renovations of the high school’s science lab facilities.

Johnson was a noted early avid supporter for the Lincoln Land Wind Project. Mick Johnson, speaking on his late father and mother’s behalf, detailed why it was so important to his family.

“We would like to thank Apex Clean Energy for their donation to Routt High School. This will be useful in education of Routt students in the years to come. We are very honored that Apex energy thought enough of our parents to donate in their name to Routt High School. They both always looked to the future. Mom passed away before Apex started this wind farm, but they had friends that lived in Paw Paw, Illinois that had wind turbines on their farm. They always enjoyed going to the Gilmore Car to visit and see wind turbines. They always talked about how this was the future of electricity. Thank you Apex energy for the donation and Routt Catholic High School for accepting this in honor of Don and Gene Ann Johnson. This makes us six children, their grandchildren, and their great-grandchildren proud that Apex saw so much of our parents to donate in their name.”

The Johnsons presented the check on behalf of Apex to Routt’s administration. Humphreys said in a brief remark that it was Lincoln Land Wind’s primary goal to be a strong community partner for years to come to the Morgan County area. The grant is a part of Apex Clean Energy’s rolling grant program. The application can be found on the Lincoln Land Wind website under grants.