Applebee’s to host Flapjack Fundraiser for JCCD Saturday morning

Applebee’s on Morton will serve a different type food on Saturday December 1st, as the Jacksonville Community Center for the Deaf will hold their second annual Flapjack Fundraiser from 8-10 a.m. All-you-can-eat pancakes, as well as an individual serving of bacon will be available with purchase of a 5 dollar ticket, either at the front door tomorrow morning or at the JCCD today until 5 p.m. A texting only number has been provided for this afternoon to reserve tickets for tomorrow morning. Text (217)320-5194 to reserve a ticket.

Thanks to Deloris “De-De” Summers, president of the JCCD, for offering this information.

P.S.: The JCCD has been informed that Santa and Mrs. Claus are taking a break from all the hectic work at the North Pole right now to visit with kids tomorrow morning.