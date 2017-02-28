Application Period for U of I Scholarship Now Open

By Blake Schnitker on February 28 at 2:55pm

The application period the 2017 Herman Dieckamp University of Illinois Scholarship is now open.

This unique scholarship is offered through The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation. One senior from Jacksonville High School, who has applied and been accepted to the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urabana, will be awarded the scholarship.

The Dieckamp Scholarship is designed to pay tuition and fees for four years of undergraduate study at the University of Illinois.

Interested students can find applications in the Student Services department at Jacksonville High School. Online applications can be found by clicking here. .

Applications must be returned or post marked by March 15th. For more information, contact the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation Office at 243-9411 ext. 1133.