April Weather

By Gary Scott on May 2, 2020 at 6:30am

The showers were back in vogue in April to help with the May flowers.

A check of the weather figures from last month shows rainfall was up here at WLDS-WEAI.

The total was a little over 5 and a half inches for April. That’s about an inch and 3 quarters more than normal.

There was measurable precipitation on 16 of the 30 days last month. That included rain on the last 8 days. The heaviest was an inch and a third on the 26th.

The average temperature last month was 50 and a half degrees. That’s a little cooler than usual, about 2 degrees.

Readings ranged from 87 on the 9th, and 27 on the 16th.

There were seven days at 70 or better, and three at 80 or better. There were 11 nights below 40.

Readings averaged 63 as a high, and 38 as a low.

WLDS-WEAI is an official observer of the National Weather Service.