Area counties see uptick in voter turnout for 2018 election

Early indications show that voter turnouts across the four-county area increased from the previous midterm election.

As reported by WLDS/WEAI, the voter turnout for yesterday’s election in Morgan County saw just under 12-thousand ballots cast with just over 22-thousand registered voters, making for a voter turnout of 53.67 percent. Compared to the non-presidential, gubernatorial election back in 2014, those numbers are up. The 2014 election saw a turnout of 51 percent in Morgan County, or 11,259 votes, nearly 600 votes less than yesterday’s total of 11,821. Looking at yesterday’s turnout compared to the last presidential election, the numbers were expectedly down, as the 2016 election saw 14,891 votes cast out of 22,984 registered voters, or just over 65 percent.

Turnouts were also high or around average throughout Cass, Greene and Scott Counties. Cass County Clerk Shelly Wessel says yesterday’s numbers were also higher than in 2014. Of the 7,774 registered voters in Cass County, 4,666 cast a ballot, good for 60 percent voter turnout.

Scott County also saw a 60 percent voter turnout, with 2,091 ballots cast out of 3,470 registered voters.

Greene County was the only one of the four counties that experienced less than a 50 percent turnout. Greene County Clerk Deborah Banghart says that, out of 8,946 registered voters, 4,429 cast ballots. Banghart says that, while those numbers were slightly lower than anticipated, overall it was a good turnout.

Taking all of the numbers from each of the four counties and looking at overall turnout across the region, 54.5 percent of voters cast ballots throughout Morgan, Cass, Greene and Scott Counties. Out of the 42,216 registered voters across the four-county area, 23,007 submitted a ballot.