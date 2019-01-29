Area Disposal not picking up on Wednesday, all services pushed back one day

Bitter cold temperatures are causing a local disposal service to push back operations one day this week.

Area Disposal in Jacksonville is announcing that, based on orders from their national headquarters, local services have been called off tomorrow and will therefore be running one day late this week starting Thursday.

With this shifting of the schedule, Wednesday’s pickup will now take place on Thursday, Thursday’s operations will run on Friday, and Friday’s pickup will now take place on Saturday.

Any area residents with further questions regarding this announcement can contact Jacksonville’s Area Disposal office at 217-245-7204.