Area Knights of Columbus Donate Funds For Ultra Sound Machine

A local religious organization has donated money to help new mothers in Springfield. Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois blessed a new ultrasound machine yesterday at First Step Women’s Center on Springfield’s north end, with Debbie Shultz, Founder of First Step Women’s Center in attendance.

Area Knights of Columbus Councils from Springfield, Riverton, Decatur, Sherman, Jacksonville, Petersburg, Mt. Zion, Pittsfield, Virden, Mt. Sterling, Litchfield, Hillsboro, Oconee, Assumption, and the Fourth Degree Knights teamed up to raise $20,819 with the Supreme Council of the Knights of Columbus then kicking in a $18,121 donation of their own, totaling $38,940, to pay for a new ultrasound machine for the center.

First Step Women’s Center has been operating for 11 years Springfield. They offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound, STD testing and treatment, options consultation, and communinty referrals, at no-cost to the patient. Their staff includes registered nurses and is overseen by local OBGYN doctors. In addition to their location at 104 North Grand Ave, their second location is their state-of-the-art Mobile Medical Unit, which is parked at various locations around the community.