Arends Awe Sells to Sloan Implement

A major implement company in Scott and Pike County has sold. Arends-Awe, Inc. with locations in Winchester and Perry has announced the sale of their assets to Sloan Implement of Assumption, Illinois. Ownership moved to the Bluffs area 25 years ago. Doug Awe will stay on as Store Manager at the Winchester store and most of the current staff will remain at both locations.

Sloan Implement is one of the largest John Deere dealerships in West Central Illinois. They also have locations in Wisconsin. Sloan is expecting to start operations at the two locations on March 23rd. Sloan’s has said that they will offer additional products lines like John Deere mini excavators, end loaders, and skid steers. Sloan’s will also be offering bulk oil and bulk DEF delivery to businesses. Sloan Implement was established in 1931.