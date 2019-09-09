Arenzville Road Accident Sends 1 Woman to the Hospital

A deer versus car accident south of Arenzville sent a Jacksonville woman to the hospital this morning. A caller advised West Central dispatch of a 1 vehicle accident at 6:15AM this morning. Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies and Arenzville Fire & Rescue responded. A car driven by 31 year old Cassidi N Leadley of the 700 block of Findley in Jacksonville had swerved due to a deer in the roadway on the Concord-Arenzville Road. The vehicle struck the deer and rolled several times and struck a power poll. A guide wire on the power pole snapped. Leadley was treated for a left side abdominal injury and a potential broken shoulder. She was transported by Chapin Fire & Rescue to Passavant Area Hospital. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says no citations are pending. Leadley’s status this afternoon is unknown.

