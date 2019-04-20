Armed robbery committed Friday in Jacksonville

An unidentified male committed an armed robbery with several witnesses Friday in Jacksonville.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, police officers and deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Subway restaurant in the 900 block of West Morton Avenue.

Several employees and customers were reportedly present when the armed robbery occurred. A suspect wearing all black clothing, a mask and gloves entered the store. A handgun was displayed and the suspect demanded money from an employee. An undetermined amount of cash was removed from the register and the suspect fled on foot to the northwest.

A citizen apparently witnessed the suspect fleeing the scene in a silver car and also reportedly saw the suspect remove their mask prior to entering the driver’s seat of the silver car. This witness only told police that the suspect was a black male. The suspect then fled the area westbound on Hoagland Boulevard.

No injuries were sustained, and the case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department Office of Investigations at 479-4630.