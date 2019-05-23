Armed robbery reported at Circle K Wednesday night

There have been reports from the Jacksonville Police Department of an alleged armed robbery.
Someone apparently robbed the Circle K at 238 East Morton Ave. last night.
Reports from police say the alleged robbery occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday the 22nd.
Police say a man whose face was partially covered entered the store, displayed a weapon police believe to be a handgun, and demanded money from employees.
After getting an undetermined amount of cash from the store, the suspect apparently fled on foot.