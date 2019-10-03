Armed Robbery Suspect Receives 15 years In IDOC

A Jacksonville man responsible for two armed robberies earlier this year is heading to the Illinois Department of Corrections. 31 year old Leonard W. Peoples of the 1100 block of East Morton Avenue was arrested in May for two armed robberies that occurred at the Subway at 948 West Morton Avenue on April 19th and the Circle K located at 238 East Morton on May 22nd. Peoples took money from employees at gunpoint with a black and pink 4.5 millimeter BB gun. Peoples plead guilty to 1 count of armed robbery in court yesterday, a Class X Felony . 2 counts of aggravated armed robbery were dropped per the plea. Both counts were Class 1 felonies punishable by 4-15 years in prison had they been served. Peoples was given 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 2 years mandatory supervised release, along with all fines, fees and court costs.

