Arrest Made in Rash of Tire Thefts

A Beardstown man is behind bars after a string of tire thefts in the area.

35 year old Devin d. Fair of Beardstown was arrested by Jacksonville Police at early this morning on three counts of theft, stemming from thefts of tires and spare tires being removed from parked vehicles in the Jacksonville area.

According to the Jacksonville Journal Courier, area law enforcement has received about a dozen reports of the thefts since sometime in late March.

Fair was booked into the Morgan County Jail at 1:19 am and has since posted bond and been released.