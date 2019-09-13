Ashland Man Dies In Overnight Motorcycle Crash in Menard County

A motorcycle accident near Tallula last night claimed the life of an Ashland man. 45 year old Adam L Miller of Ashland was driving his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Route 123 just north of Neimeier Road south of Tallula at approximately 1:25AM. The motorcycle failed to manage a curve, ran off the roadway, and struck an arrow road sign. An eye witness administered CPR until emergency crews could arrive. Both lanes of traffic were shut down for nearly 2 hours in both directions while authorities cleared the scene. Miller was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield where he later succumbed to his injuries. Charges may be pending after further investigation.

