Ater enters ‘not guilty’ plea in case of alleged aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

A Jacksonville man alleged of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon entered a ‘not guilty’ plea following a preliminary hearing earlier this week.

Twenty-year old Jacob Ater appeared in Morgan County court Tuesday alongside Defense Attorney Jonathan Hurst for a scheduled preliminary hearing. Ater’s appearance on Tuesday stems from his arrest on January 27th of this year for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. As officers arrived at a residence on North Main, several witnesses informed police that the incident in question actually took place in the 600 block of East Lafayette earlier that evening.

During Tuesday’s preliminary hearing, the state called Jacksonville Police Detective Jason Bryant to the stand. As Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll explains, Bryant testified that Ater is alleged to have used a baseball bat during the alleged incident.

“(Bryant) testified basically that officers were dispatched to a residence on North Main Street, interviewed a variety of witnesses, and those witnesses, along with some physical evidence that was found, indicated that Jacob Ater committed the offense of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in that, while causing bodily harm to an individual, he was armed with a baseball bat and actually used that baseball bat to cause that bodily harm,” says Noll.

According to Bryant’s testimony, there was a dispute between Jacob Ater, the victim, and the victim’s girlfriend that resulted in a disturbance in the 600 block of East Lafayette. Referring to a report from Officer Jacob Keeney of the Jacksonville Police Department, Bryant testified that the victim told police that during the dispute, Jacob Ater come outside with a baseball bat

Noll goes over the rest of the proceedings Tuesday.

“The judge, after hearing the testimony of Detective Bryant, determined that there was probable cause to believe a felony was committed, which allows the state to proceed then with the charges. The case is next set for April 3rd at 9 a.m. for a pre-trial date,” Noll explains.

Along with Jacob Ater, 34-year old John Ater was also arrested on the night of January 27th and is alleged of being an armed habitual offender, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and reckless discharge of a firearm.