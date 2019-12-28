Athens Man Arrested for Making Meth / Sleeping in Jacksonville Residence Hallway

An Athens man was arrested in Jacksonville this morning for the manufacture of methamphetamine, after he fell asleep in a hallway.

Jacksonville Police responded to a call in the 300 block of West Beecher Avenue of an unknown person sleeping in a hallway. On arrival Police made contact with the sleeping male subject who was found to have been making methamphetamine in the hallway of the building in which he was not a resident of.

35 year old Brian S. Edwards of the 700 block of South Main Street in Athens, was arrested for aggravated participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials, and possession of methamphetamine after he was found to be in possession of a methamphetamine “one pot cook” lab and methamphetamine manufacturing materials.

Edwards was booked into the Morgan County Jail at 9:50 a.m. On charges of aggravated manufacturing of methamphetamine less than 15 grams, possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials and possession of methamphetamine.

Edwards is currently being held at the jail.