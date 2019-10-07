Attempted Drive By Shooting Nets 1 Arrest

Officers from the Jacksonville Police Department responded to the 500 block of South Prairie in reference to reports of gunshots at about 2PM Sunday. Investigation into the incident revealed a firearm was discharged and struck a vehicle that was occupied by a male victim. The male victim did not get hit nor injured as a result. The male victim was said to be involved in an ongoing domestic dispute with 28 year old Keenan E Burnett of the 800 block of Epler Street, which led to Burnett discharging the firearm into the car as the male victim drove past. Burnett was later found and arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and criminal damage to property. Burnett is being held at the Morgan County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court.

