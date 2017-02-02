Attorney for South Jax Police Chief comments on Administrative Leave situation

It was reported earlier this week that South Jacksonville Police Chief Joshua Hallock has been placed on administrative leave.

Representing Chief Hallock is Attorney Tyson Manker of Jacksonville. WLDS-WEAI News contacted Manker in regards to the situation.

In a written statement, Manker says “I can’t comment on the situation, but I can assure you this is a politically motivated smear campaign of an honorable law enforcement officer that has zero merit.”

It is unclear at this time as to when any further decisions will be made regarding the situation.

There is also nothing on the agenda regarding the matter for tonight’s South Jacksonville Board of Trustees Meeting.