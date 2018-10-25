Auburn man dead following Christian County crash yesterday

An Auburn man is dead following a two-vehicle accident in Christian County yesterday afternoon.

According to reports from Illinois State Police District 9, the two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Route 51 at County Road 6 near Assumption, Illinois in Christian County.

State Police say an 84-year old female from Auburn, whose name has yet to be released at this time pending notification of family, was traveling westbound in a Brown 2016 Buick LaCrosse on Christian County Road 6 approaching the intersection with Route 51. Meanwhile, a Gray 2013 Dodge Avenger, driven by 64-year old John Brophy, of Rankin, Illinois, was traveling southbound on Route 51 approaching the County Road 6 intersection.

According to police reports, the Buick entered the intersection and was struck by the southbound Dodge. As a result of the collision, state police say an 87-year old male passenger of the Buick, whose name is also being withheld pending notification of family, was extricated from the vehicle. The 87-year old male passenger was then transported to Pana Community Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased by the Christian County Coroner’s Office. The 84-year old female driver of the Buick was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries, and the driver of the Dodge refused medical treatment.

Agencies responding to the scene included Pana Ambulance and Life Flight. The incident remains under investigation at this time.