Auburn Township Driver Admitted to Smoking Meth Prior to Fatal Crash

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 6, 2020 at 6:18pm

The driver of the Auburn Township dump truck involved in Monday’s fatal accident admitted to smoking methamphetamine prior to the crash.

Springfield Leaks is reporting 43 year old Bennie L. Jackson of Auburn admitted to Illinois State Police during a post crash interview that he had driving the dump truck and smoking meth prior to the crash.

Jackson also admitted to having a small amount of methamphetamine on him in a container at the time of the crash.

Jackson has now been charged with reckless homicide, three counts of aggravated DUI, official misconduct, one count of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a drug paraphernalia.

Jackson was initially charged with driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid and accident, not wearing a safety belt and improper lane usage, after the Auburn Township dump truck he was driving struck and killed a woman Monday morning at the Casey’s convenience store on Route 4 in Auburn.

Jackson had a first appearance in Sangamon County Court this morning. Bond has been set at $750,000.00.