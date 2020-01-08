August 2019 Wal-Mart Bomb Threat Suspect Receives Sentence

A rural Roodhouse man was sentenced in Morgan County court yesterday for a disorderly conduct charge from August. 68 year old Thomas J. Biermann plead guilty to one count of disorderly conduct stemming from an arrest related to a bomb threat he issued at Wal-Mart on August 24th.

Wal-Mart employees had to evacuate the store and call Jacksonville Police and Fire to the scene to secure exits after Biermann approached two employees at the store’s entrance on their break on a motorized scooter and made the threat. Biermann was later identified by video surveillance footage and arrested later in the day by Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies with assistance from the Greene County Sheriff’s Departmant and Roodhouse Police.

Biermann was sentenced to 2 years probation, given a $500 county fine plus fees, court costs, and ordered to complete anger management therapy.