August Weather

The weather in Jacksonville last month was a bit ho hum.

The normal average temperature for August is just a tick under 75 degrees. The average temperature for August of this year is 72 and a half degrees.

It just didn’t get that hot in August. There were just two day time highs hitting 90 or better. They occurred with the top mark of 92 on the 20th, and a 90 degree reading on the 6th.

Lows at night dipped to 60 or lower 11 times. The lowest mark was 56 on the 1st, and again on the 30th.

Total precipitation was just over 3 and a half inches. Normal rainfall for August is just under 3 and a third inches.

The heaviest rain occurred on the 13th with a measurement of a little over an inch. Only other rainfalls of more than a half an inch happened on the 21st and 26th.

WLDS-WEAI is an official observer for the National Weather Service.

