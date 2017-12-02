Authorities ID driver killed in I-72 accident near Veterans Parkway

Illinois State Police have identified the tow truck driver killed in a traffic accident Friday morning on Interstate 72 in Springfield.

Authorities say 56-year old Robert Chaney of Springfield was pronounced dead at the scene near mile marker 93 in the vicinity of Veterans Parkway.

Police reports indicate 21-year old Janay Sheperd of Peoria was driving westbound on I-72 in a black Jeep Utility around 9:45 a.m. Friday when she veered right and struck Cheney, who was outside of his tow truck loading a disabled vehicle.

Police have not yet determined why Sheperd’s vehicle veered off the right side of the highway before rolling onto the top of the disabled vehicle Chaney was loading, struck him, and then skid to a stop on the right shoulder of the interstate.

Sheperd was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries. Police cited her for failure to yield to a stationary authorized emergency vehicle.

The right lane of Interstate 72 westbound near the scene of the crash was shut down until around 2:30 p.m. Friday.