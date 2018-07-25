Authorities suspending active search for missing Murrayville man

The investigation into a Murrayville man’s disappearance is still ongoing, but authorities apparently do not have the manpower or resources to continue a thorough search for him.

33 year old Ryan Rahn was last seen Sunday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m. leaving his home on Leetham road east of Murrayville and northwest of Nortonville on foot.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and Chief Deputy Mike Carmody, Ryan Rahn has not been found during the course of the three-day search conducted by authorities with the Sheriff’s Department as well as multiple municipal police department officers and the Illinois Search and Rescue Team.

“Unfortunately, our search over the last three days has yielded negative results. We have several items that we are going to look into, several people to contact. The search has been suspended until we receive further information. Hopefully, we can use data from electronic devices to give us new clues.”



Chief Deputy Carmody says that, though the Sheriff’s Department wishes active search efforts by authorities could be finished, there is too little information to continue at this time.

“We would like to search as much as we can, but unfortunately there are limited resources and the Illinois Search and Rescue Team, Emergency Management, and the Sheriff’s department decided that since we were getting no clues or anything in that area… at some point you do have to call these things, and that’s the unfortunate part about it.”



Carmody hopes that anyone with pertinent information regarding the whereabouts of Ryan Rahn would call the Morgan County Sheriff’s office at 217-245-6103 extension 3.

“The Sheriff’s office and West Central Dispatch are the two places to call. We have received about 50 calls, and all of them have been proven to not be the person. We do have one more to follow up on today and just encourage anyone that sees someone walking that matches the description to give the sheriff’s department a call.”



Rahn is described as a white male, last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and black shorts. He stands 6’5” tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds. Rahn is said to have brown hair in a buzzcut and blue eyes.

Local law enforcement agencies are asking that anyone who lives in the area between Murrayville and Nortonville to please check their outbuildings and any other structures on their property, as the active search has been suspended but the case is still being investigated.