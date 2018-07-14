Backroads Boutique Crawl – from Jacksonville to Oakford – plans to be the first of many

Four area businesses are hosting a joint gathering today to give folks a chance to travel the back roads of West Central Illinois.

Home Girls Boutique here in Jacksonville, as well as The Vintage Pinney on West Editor Street in Ashland, The Yellow Door in Oakford, and Proud Souls Boutique in Petersburg are all part of what is being called a Backroads Boutique Crawl that is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. today.

Julie Rowe is the owner and proprietor of Home Girls here in Jacksonville. Rowe says that Brittany Henry at the Jacksonville Convention and Visitors Bureau initially brought here the idea.

“I follow the other three businesses on social media and it seemed like we were all a good fit and had a good route to travel from store to store. So, I contacted each of them and we all came up with a date, and it seemed to just come together nicely. We’re each having different events going on at our shops. We’re all going to be serving different food and drinks throughout the day, and then we’ll all have some giveaways as well.”

Home Girls and the other three stores are all opening at 9 and, though the schedule says the event will last until 4 p.m., most of the stores will probably stay open later if enough people show up.

“It’s totally at your leisure. We’re all opening at 9 a.m., and then we’re all basically expecting to stay open until about 6 o’clock just depending on how traffic is. We all figure that people are going to be coming from all different directions, so folks can stop in at whatever shop they want first. I think most commonly people are either going to be starting here in Jacksonville or at The Yellow Door in Oakford. Each town has stuff going on as well, so we’re trying to incorporate the small businesses in our towns so that folks go to those as well.”

Rowe loves that the Backroads Boutique Crawl has proven to be super popular and well worth opening Home Girls on a Saturday. She also mentions a perk for going to all four stores in the event.

“We’re really excited that so much support and interest has been shown in the event. We’re planning on doing one in the fall, most likely in October, and especially because there won’t be a Color Drive this year. There is also a coupon where you get discounts from each of the stores, and the more stores you visit, the larger your discount grows for a purchase, only on a future date and in any ONE of our four shops.”

Home Girls Boutique is located here in Jacksonville at 303 East Court Street. Rowe will be serving water and soda throughout the day. Rowe will also be giving away 2 $25 Home Girls gift certificates, and local artist Gigi Patterson will be taking orders for hand painted Christmas ornaments.