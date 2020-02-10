Baker, Former Morgan County Circuit Clerk Passes

Barbara J. Baker, the Morgan County Circuit Clerk from 1988-2002 passed away on Friday, February 7th in Springfield. She was 72.

Baker was a 1965 graduate of Jacksonville High School, and then attended Lincoln Land Community College and Heartland Business College. She began work as the Deputy City Clerk for the City of Jacksonville from 1974-88. In 1988, she was elected Morgan County Circuit Clerk, serving until 2002. Following that she served as the Office Manager for U.S. Representatives Ray LaHood, Aaron Schock, and then Darin LaHood.

Congressman Darin LaHood passed along these words in a press release Sunday evening: “It is with great sadness that we learned Friday evening of the sudden passing of Barb Baker, our Jacksonville Director. Barb epitomized what it means to be a public servant, working for the constituents of Illinois’ 18th Congressional District for the last 18 years for three members of Congress. Barb blessed the Jacksonville community, and our office with a spirit of warmth and decency few could rival. She leaves behind an indelible mark on Jacksonville and central Illinois as a selfless person deeply committed to her family, her faith, and her community. We will miss her dearly. Kristen and I ask that our community keep Barb’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this time of mourning. May God lift her up with his angels and may she watch over us with the same enduring spirit that she blessed so many with during her time on earth.”

Barb was a Past-President of the Sunrise Rotary Club, receiving the Paul Harris Fellowship Award. She was also Past-President of the Pilot Club, the Morgan County Republican Women’s Club, the Illinois Association of Court Clerks, Play for All Incorporated (Godfrey Park), and had served as Treasurer for the City of Jacksonville Park System Board. She had been a Board Member of Passavant Memorial Area Hospital and a lifetime Board Member of the Salvation Army. She also served as a Republican Precinct Committeeman, and as an alternate delegate to the Republican National Convention.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4-7PM at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home.