Barlow may be out as head girls’ BB coach, district looks to fix up Eisenhower Elem. staff parking lot

By Anthony Engle on May 15 at 12:00am

A potential property tax freeze in fiscal year 2022 and fixing the parking lots at Eisenhower Elementary School are two topics for the District 117 Board of Education meeting tonight.

Also, Jeannette Barlow might be dismissed as Head Girls’ Basketball Coach, though she could possibly stay on at the high school as Physical Education Department Chairperson.

Barlow also serves as JHS yearbook sponsor, activities director, and prom coordinator.

The regular meeting starts at 7 pm Wednesday at the District 117 Central Office on West State Street.

Upcoming district events include Senior Awards Night tomorrow night starting at 7:30 and final exams from Friday the 24th to Thursday the 30th, with no school on Memorial Day.

The consent agenda will feature board policy revisions, a resolution of prevailing wage, school lunch prices for next school year, and appointment of 4-Rivers representative council.

The four board policies with significant revisions are for transportation, curriculum content, facility management and building programs, and administering medicine to students.

Action items include a resolution to dismiss Jeannette Barlow as Head Girls’ basketball coach, purchase of a platform lift or elevator for the JHS Bowl, purchase of buses, and taking a bid to replace the drive lane and teacher parking lot at Eisenhower Elemetary School.