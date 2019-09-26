Barry Man Arrested After Lengthy Drug Investigation

The Pike County Sheriff and West Central Illinois Drug Task Force concluded a two month long investigation with an arrest. The two agencies executed a court-authorized search warrant in the 600 block of Williams Street in Barry.

During the execution of the warrant, 28 year old Lucas K. Hively of Barry was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine less than 5 grams, Possession of Cannabis with the Intent to Deliver between 30-500 grams and possession of cannabis and methamphetamine drug paraphernalia.

During the lengthy investigation, Hively was found to be distributing drugs to both adults and high school. Hively was on mandatory supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections. He is currently being lodged at the Pike County Jail awaiting a court appearance on the charges.