Barry resident killed in Pike County rollover crash

A single-vehicle crash in Pike County yesterday resulted in the death of one man.

A press release from Illinois State Police District 20 detailed a preliminary investigation.

According to the press release, the crash occurred on Pike County Highway 4, a quarter mile north of County Highway 13 just before 5 pm yesterday. Apparently, a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 35 year old Lance C.H. Bowen, of Barry, was traveling southbound on Pike County Highway #4, about a quarter mile north of the village of El Dara. Reportedly, Bowen ran off the roadway on the west side of the road and the vehicle overturned an undetermined number of times. Bowen was not wearing a seat belt, according to the press release, and was reportedly ejected from the vehicle.

The vehicle came to rest approximately 625 feet from the roadway in a grass pasture, and an investigation is ongoing. Emergency agencies that offered assistance were the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, the Barry Fire Department, and Pike County Ambulance service.