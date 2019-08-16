Barry School Evacuates Due to Bomb Threat At Nearby Home

A bomb threat at a Pike County home caused a nearby school to be evacuated.

A press release from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood confirmed, a 9-1-1 call came into the Pike County Sheriff’s office this morning reporting of an explosive device being in a home on Tremont Street located near the town of Barry’s elementary and high school campus. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department along with the Illinois State Police, Pike County EMS , Barry Fire Fire Department and Jacksonville Police Department’s bomb canine unit were called to the scene. An investigation by the Secretary of State Bomb Detection Team from Springfield cleared the scene and determined that there was no threat of an explosive device in the house.

While the home was being cleared, students from the Barry campus were being housed at the school district’s junior high campus in Kinderhook. All students were bused there shortly after the emergency call came in. The school district alerted parents via Facebook that they were welcome to pick up their children if they wished to do so. All students were also said to be safe and accounted for.

During the incident at the home, one person was transported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department for questioning. According to authorities, the investigation is still ongoing. Sheriff Greenwood said that the community should know that the area was cleared and there was never a threat to anyone or the school.

Jeremy Coumbes helped with this report.