Bartlett Grain may upgrade local storage capacity

By Anthony Engle on January 17 at 7:28am

The South Jacksonville Plan Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals are meeting.

The commission will gather for a meeting this evening beginning at 7 p.m.

There is one item for review. According to the posted agenda, a site plan proposal has been submitted by Bartlett Grain Company, L.P., an agribusiness company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Bartlett has a grain storage facility in South Jacksonville already, right by the Interstate 72 and Illinois Route 267 exits.

The agenda states that the new facility plan proposed by Bartlett will be a three-million bushel ground-mounted storage facility.