Be Aware Wellness Fair This Weekend

An annual family fun day at Community Park promoting good health is coming this Saturday. The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Passavant Area Hospital, and Mia Ware Foundation are holding the Be Aware Wellness Fair on Saturday, September 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event will be held in Community Park near the Chamber office.

Lisa Musch, President of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, explains some of the events coming up this weekend. “We’ve got over 30 exhibitors at the fair who will be available from 10AM to noon to share information about what their organizations do. There will be lots of fitness activities. There will be lots of games and informational material in regards to preventative health measures. Free gifts. There will be a free lunch sponsored by the Mia Ware Foundation with lots of healthy snacks. Passavant Area Hospital and a lot of our exhibitors have graciously donated prizes to be given away in our age groups, so lots of great fun going on.”



The event will also include the Fire Safety House and prizes including kids’ bicycles donated by Alterna-Care Home Health Agency. The Be Aware Wellness Fair is free and open to the public. Everyone is invited to attend.

Also during the fair, another significant event will be going on in Community Park.”The Walk to End Alzheimers is taking place at the same time in conjunction with the Wellness Fair. If you go to www.alz.org/walk, you can sign up to participate or donate in the walk. This is about the third or fourth year that they are participating with us in this event also. The big circle in the park will be closed to traffic from about 8:30AM to noon just for safety reasons for the walkers and for the fair. We are asking anyone who is attending the fair to enter the park at the Church Street stop light and then we will direct you to the appropriate parking place for the events.”



Musch says the whole point of the fair is to promote a healthy lifestyle. “We’re just really hoping to get information out there about living a healthy lifestyle, what organizations and businesses in the area are out there to aid in doing so, and providing great healthcare and measures for our local residents.”

For more information about the event, call the Chamber Office at 245-2174.