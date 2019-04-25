Beardstown, Carrollton get sidewalk repair money

Beardstown and Carrollton are both getting part of federal funding from IDOT.

The two cities both applied for sidewalk repairs near schools in their areas.

Governor Pritzker recently praised the project, as it comes at no cost to the state of Illinois.

Beardstown and Carrollton are among dozens of communities receiving grants from the Illinois Department of Transportation Safe Routes to School program.

Both the largest community in Cass County and the seat of Greene County were awarded more than three and a half percent of the overall funding offered as part of the Safe Routes to Schools program. Both cities have two schools that will be reportedly impacted.

According to the Safe Routes to Schools program 2019 cycle announcement, IDOT awarded 20 percent of the project funds that were originally applied for. IDOT accepted 39 of 168 applications.

The state department of transportation awarded more than $5 million in infrastructure-related grants, as well as just less than three-eighths of a million dollars to non-infrastructure projects, as part of the 2019 Safe Routes to Schools cycle.

Beardstown was awarded $195,050. The listed improvements are for new sidewalk, sidewalk curb, and sidewalk gap closure. Gard Elementary and Beardstown Middle School are listed as impacted by this project.

Carrollton was awarded the maximum individual project output for the program, at $200,000. The listed improvements are sidewalk repair, sidewalk widening, sidewalk curb, and sidewalk curb ramp. Carrollton Elementary and St. John’s Elementary Schools are the schools impacted by this project.

There are nine Illinois Department of Transportation districts. These two projects are each the lone representative of their individual district. Greene, Calhoun, and Jersey Counties make up the deep northwest corner of IDOT district 8, while the rest of west central Illinois falls in IDOT district 6.