Beardstown Houston Memorial Library Receives PNG Grant

A Cass County library is receiving a major grant from the Illinois Secretary of State. According to a report by Quincy’s KHQA, Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded $464,469 in FY20 Project Next Generation (PNG) grants to 29 public libraries statewide. PNG is a mentoring program administered through Illinois public libraries. Project mentors work with middle and high school students to use various technologies, achieve success through project-based learning and gain life skills such as effective communication, goal setting and conflict resolution.

PNG grant recipients include the Beardstown Houston Memorial Public Library in Beardstown, Illinois and will receive $16,205. Projects were awarded grants from the Illinois State Library using federal Library Services and Technology Act funds provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.