Beardstown man arrested for failing to register as sex offender

A Beardstown man remains behind bars after failing to register as a sex offender and subsequently trying to flee from police.

According to a press release from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, 29-year old Joshua Hare, of Beardstown, was arrested at around 11 a.m. yesterday on a valid Greene County warrant. Reports claim that, as officers located Hare and attempted to take him into custody, he fled on foot. After about a 20-minute chase, deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department apprehended Hare near the Little League Park in Pittsfield.

The Pittsfield Police Department charged Hare with obstructing justice because he allegedly provided officers with a false name, according to the report.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is also charging Hare for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender. At the time of his arrest, Hare also had a valid Greene County warrant for failure to appear in court.

Hare remains behind bars at the Pike County Jail.