Beardstown man faces allegations of home invasion following altercation

A Cass County remains behind bars following his arrest for an alleged altercation in Beardstown yesterday morning.

According to reports from the Beardstown Police Department, 35-year old Ramon Gabriel Colon Melendez was arrested and booked at the Morgan County jail at around 11 a.m. yesterday on counts of alleged home invasion, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to land, criminal defacing of property and disorderly conduct.

Beardstown Police Chief Shane Hunt says Officer Joe Luna responded to a call regarding a fight near OttoTurner Drive near the Cass County Housing Authority building at around 9 a.m. yesterday. Authorities say similar altercations between Colon Melendez and another individual living on Otto Turner Drive have occurred on a rather frequent basis in the past. Police believe there to be some type of rivalry between the suspect and alleged victim, as they’ve responded to altercations involving Colon Melendez on multiple occasions in the past.

According to Chief Hunt, Colon Melendez was charged with home invasion after he allegedly kicked in the door to an apartment building on Otto Turner Drive, possibly in an attempt to break into the apartment. Fortunately however, Beardstown Police say there were no reports of any injuries as a result of the incident.

As of approximately 6 a.m. today, Colon Melendez remains in custody at the Morgan County Detention Facility with no bond currently set for his release.