Beardstown man facing potential felony charges in fatal February crash

A Cass County man is facing multiple felony charges for his alleged involvement in a deadly drunk driving accident earlier this year.

According to the Jacksonville Journal Courier, 26 year old Christopher Stoneking, of Beardstown, was booked at the Morgan County jail Monday on a litany of charges; they include offenses of alleged aggravated driving under the influence resulting in the death of another person, involuntary manslaughter/reckless homicide, aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm, aggravated reckless driving and driving under the influence of drugs.

Authorities say these charges stem from an accident which occurred back in February, when a car driven by Stoneking struck the rear of a semi-truck at around 11:30 a.m. on Arenzville Road south of Illinois Route 125.

According to reports from Illinois State Police, the semi-truck, driven by 37-year old Yulio Sierra Rojos of Florida, was attempting to make a left hand turn as it was struck by Stoneking’s vehicle.

Twenty-two year old Brittni Allen, of Beardstown, was a passenger in Stoneking’s car at the time of the accident, and eventually was pronounced dead as a result of the crash. Also injured in the accident were two young children, aged four and two.

Stoneking was subsequently released from the Morgan County jail on $10,000 bond, and according to the article, is scheduled for arraignment in Cass County court on August 31st.