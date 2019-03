By Anthony Engle on March 20 at 11:45am

A west central Illinois river community is gathering to discuss any and all preparations for floods in the forecast.

A press release from Cass County Clerk Shelly Wessel detailed tomorrow’s meeting.

Chairman Ken Capps will call the Regular Monthly Beardstown Regional Flood Prevention District meeting to order Thursday beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Citizens may gather at the Beardstown Savings Bank at 301 South State Street in Beardstown.