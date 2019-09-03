Beardstown Woman Wanted On Felony Meth Delivery

A warrant for an ongoing investigation has placed a Beardstown woman on the run. Cass County Sheriff’s deputies secured a warrant on probable cause for methamphetamine trafficking at a Beardstown residence at 4:30AM on Monday morning. With assistance from the Beardstown Police Department, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of March Street. The known suspect of the warrant was not at home of the time. 54 year old Penny DeVore of Beardstown is currently wanted on aggravated delivery of methamphetamine. During the execution of the warrant, deputies and police seized approximately ½ ounce of methamphetamine.

DeVore stands approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s office at 217-452-7718.