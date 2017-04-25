Beaux Arts Ball Auctioning Chairs Used in Coronation

The Beaux Arts Ball is this weekend, and the Pop Art Revolution is already starting in Jacksonville with the creation of the set for the coronation at the ball.

One dozen chairs featuring various pop art themes, that will be a part of the set of the coronation, will be auctioned off at the dance portion of the ball.

We had the chance to speak with Kristen Van Aken Jamison, the Director of Development Communications at Illinois College, about these chairs and the ball.

She first explains how the idea for the chairs came about:

We were brainstorming ideas, and we came up with this idea of different size chairs. They would not be matching one another, but how fun it would be and really fit with the pop art theme to as for volunteers to decorate them. So what really began as a way to complete the set and involve people, turned into also a way to raise some more dollars overall for the Beaux Arts Ball.

Jamison also explains how the artists got inspired to create these chairs:

They really had free reign to choose on their own. Of course, Kyla Hurt again is our set designer and has just this gorgeous set that she came up with and there’s a team of dedicated volunteers who have made that become a reality. We shared with these artists the set, so they kind of have had an idea of what the surroundings would be and approached it in that manner.

Jamison says that while most of these chairs will be sold via silent auction, there will also be alive auction featuring another piece of art:

Most of them will be auctioned via silent auction. We’ll start that auctioning process all week at the Bowl while we have rehearsals. And then, it will culminate that evening at the Country Club during our dance. So, I think the cut off will be at around 10:30 or 11 that evening and then we’ll determine who has the highest bid for the silent auction. We do know that we will definitely have a commissioned piece of art that has been a work in progress by two local artists, Julie Grojean and Drew Fernandez. They have put together this wonderful Jacksonville inspired piece of pop art that they are completing right that will be live auctioned as well.

To see examples the chairs, you can find this story on our website at WLDS/WEAI.com or see them in person at the Beaux Arts Ball this Saturday.