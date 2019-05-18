Believe In Education Drawing Tickets On Sale

A Jacksonville non-profit is gearing up for its largest fundraising event of the year. The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation kicked off its 8th annual Believe In Education Drawing sales this week.

Amy Albers, Executive Director of the Foundation explains what the proceeds of the drawing will do. “This allows us, as needs arise, to help our teachers and students if they have needs. We can help those needs on the spot – shoes, coats, whatever the needs are. We are able to help them if a teacher sees a need in the classroom. Along with that, we have teacher grants that we provide, scholarships, and awards that we give out. This fundraiser just really helps us provide everything that we do.”



Albers says the event helps the non-profit organization net about $20,000 for their various programs throughout the year.

Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25 and can be purchased at all District 117 schools, WLDS/WEAI studios, the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, County Market, Farmers State Bank & Trust Company, The Source Newspaper, Town & Country Bank, Passavant Area Hospital’s Gift Shop, Jones Meat Locker, Stifel-Nicklaus’s Craig Albers office, First State Bank of Winchester in Murrayville, and Hutchison Engineering. No more than 4000 tickets will be sold for the event.

Albers gives details of when the drawing will take place. “The drawing will be held June 7th at the Downtown Concert Series. Whenever the band takes a break, we will hold our driving live right there in front of the audience.”

The grand prize will be $10,000, with 9 other chances for ticketholders to be drawn to win prizes from $1000 to $250. Ticketholders do not need to be present to win. The drawing will take place during The Harmans concert for the Downtown Concert Series on the square in Jacksonville on June 7th.