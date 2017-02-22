Belobradjdic-Stewart begins Campaign for South Jacksonville Village Trustee

Several candidates are starting their campaigns for the position of South Jacksonville Village Trustee.

Paula Belobrajdic-Stewart made her official announcement yesterday.

Currently a Village Trustee, Belobrajdic-Stewart was appointed to her position in 2015 following the resignation of Sonie Smith.

WLDS-WEAI News caught up with Stewart, who explains why she’s deciding to run again after her year-and-a-half of experience.

“I wasn’t new to the Village or volunteering in the Village, I helped out for years at South School and with the (South Jacksonville) Celebration, but when you become a Trustee and you’re actually responsible for the vote, then things take on a greater impact. So I did a lot of research in the beginning, meeting with all of the department heads and trying to figure out all of these moving parts. With all of that work in this year-and-a-half behind me, I feel now that puts me in a really solid position to move forward as a strong Trustee,” says Stewart.

Stewart says she’s learned a lot from her time as a Trustee and believes there’s still more to accomplish in the future.

“When you’re appointed, you know there’s an end in sight, and that’s certainly all I committed to in the beginning. But as this process started – and my personality is very inquisitive, I like to have the background – and so when you spend all this time doing that, I think to myself, there’s a lot more to be done. And there’s so many exciting things at the Village that I would love to be a part of, if the voters would like to have me still as a Trustee,” explains Stewart.

She says the goal of the Board of Trustees should be to do what’s best for the Village of South Jacksonville.

“It’s not about what’s best for you as an individual, it’s about what’s best for the Village. I try to treat all the residents and visitors that come to our meetings, or that I meet out in public, with the respect and consideration they deserve. We have to be good communicators with our public and look for ways to keep residents informed and remain available and transparent to the taxpayers,” says Stewart.

Learn more about Belobradjdic-Stewart’s candidacy on the facebook page @PBSforVillageTrustee. Other candidates for Village Trustee include: Kem Wilson, Dick Sample and Greg Nelson – Wilbur German has dropped out of the race. The consolidated election takes place April 4th.