Beloved JPD K9 Dana Passes

One of the Jacksonville community’s beloved K-9 friends passed away today. Retired JPD Officer Dana died this morning. The Police Department posted this message today about the retired friend of the community:

“DANA played a vital role in both drug detection and searching for missing people in the Jacksonville Community. DANA could always be found at Jacksonville High School with SRO Melbourne where she was more than willing to let you pet her! Thank you for your four-legged service.”

Dana retired at the end of the 2015 school year, when handler David Melbourne retired, according to the Journal Courier. Melborne was a Jacksonville police officer who served as the school resource officer at Jacksonville High School.