Benefit for Meredosia boy set for the end of April

A benefit fundraiser will be held in April for a Morgan County boy with a rare heart condition.

Corey Dixon is an 8th grader at Meredosia-Chambersburg High School. Corey has been diagnosed with a condition called Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, or HCM.

There is a muscle in the heart called the myocardium. Hypotrophic would mean that this particular muscle is too small to properly function. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy means that the myocardium muscle has become too big. An abnormally large or thick myocardium can make it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body.

Corey currently wears a life vest, something to maintain and monitor all basic functions of his body. Now, doctors are preparing to implant a defibrillator, to be put by Corey’s heart.

Once this procedure has been performed, Corey may even be put on a transplant list.

The Benefit for Corey Dixon fundraiser will be at the Naples Boat Club in Meredosia on the last Saturday of April, April 27th. The benefit is scheduled to begin at noon.

Original design T-shirts celebrating Corey and the benefit are being sold as part of the fundraiser. All t-shirts 2XL and larger are $25, while all smaller sizes cost $20.

During the benefit, food will be provided and served by J&D Rolling Smoke Barbecue.

Call Jennifer Blake with any questions or to buy a T-shirt at (217) 370-0640.

All benefit proceeds will go directly to the Dixon family for Corey’s medical expenses.