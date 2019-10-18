Benefit Planned for IL Guard Member Injured at Sweet Corn Festival

A benefit is being planned to assist a member of the Illinois National Guard who was severely injured at the Chatham Sweet Corn Festival on July 20th.

Staff Sgt. Katy Dean was attending the Chatham Sweet Corn Festival with friends when she was found in the parking area behind the main stage around 11:30 p.m. After being hit by a vehicle in the parking area.

Chatham Police say that the vehicle then fled the scene leaving Dean to be found after friends noticed she was missing from the group.

According to a report from WICS, Dean suffered two fractures in her neck, a broken scapula, a broken collar bone, eight broken ribs and a shattered pelvis. She spent more than 30 days in Memorial Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit. Dean is currently home and continuing therapy, but still has a long road to recovery.

The Katy Dean Good Vibes Benefit will be on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Vermont, Illinois.

Many fun events are planned for the day, including a live auction, scavenger hunt, bags tournament, and more.

All funds raised during the benefit will go towards Staff Sgt. Katy Dean’s recovery.

For more information, visit www.goodvibeskatyjo.com