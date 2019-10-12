Big Brothers, Big Sisters Fundraising Efforts Under Way

Since the announcement that Big Brothers, Big Sisters would be returning to Jacksonville last week, the Jacksonville community has responded to the need for money for the organization by setting up several fundraisers. According to a press release yesterday, here are a number of the current efforts under way to help raise money so the group can have its first round of orientations start as soon as possible.

Board Member and Downtown Business owner Randy Springer is donating 10 percent of the profits from Fortunes from October through December.

Fitness World is hosting a Home Run Derby. Community Members are encouraged to Step up to the Plate on the Wiffle Ball Diamond to see who the top home run hitter in Jacksonville is. Entry fee is $5 for those 15 and under and $10 for hitters over 15. Additional donations will be accepted at the location. Winners in each division will receive a portion of the entry fees.

The contest will take place on October 19th from Noon to 2pm at Fitness World Health Club located at 1521 West Walnut. Big Brothers, Big Sisters will also be at the derby handing out literature and presenting information on how to get involved in the program. If you would like to take your swings during business hours from October 21-25, you can text Fitness World Facility Coordinator Ryne Turke at 217-320-1762 to set up a time at your convenience. The final day of competition will be Friday October 25.

The VFW is having a bags tournament on Saturday, November 16th. $40 entry fee for a two person team. There will be Prizes, Music and Food! Sign up is at Noon, Play starts at 1:00. For more information call the VFW at 217-243-6814. All entry fee money will go directly to BBBS.

The first orientations will be held at the new BBBS office located at 110 Walnut Court on November 7th with parents and children at 5PM and volunteers scheduled for 7PM. For more information about Big Brothers, Big Sisters call Brian Ganz at 248-5397.