Big Brothers Big Sisters WCI reportedly set to end local mentoring program by June

A well-known national mentoring organization is apparently ending operations in Jacksonville.

First reported by the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Illinois will end its services in Jacksonville this month after the organization said it was unable to raise the necessary funding to continue.

The mentoring program will reportedly end April 15th, and the Journal-Courier said the local office at 220 East Morgan Street will close by June.

Neither the Jacksonville nor the Quincy offices for Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Illinois were available for comment this week.

There have not been any updates in regards to the scheduled “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” to be held next Friday and Saturday. The fundraiser will be held at the Bowl Inn at 224 North East Street.